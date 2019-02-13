Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Wednesday, February 13, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
The Senate Intelligence Committee reported that it has uncovered no direct evidence of conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia. Meanwhile, new details about Paul Manafort’s 2016 meetings and contacts suggest the case is getting more intertwined. Independent journalist reporting on national security issues, Marcy Wheeler, of EmptyWheel joins me on the show today to dig deeper into the these and other new developments in the Mueller investigation.
Social justice activist, equality advocate, writer and producer Danielle Moodie-Mills tackles the big issues on her show “Woke AF” every Sunday from 10am to 1pm EST on SiriusXM Progress. As we grapple with a potential shutdown, turmoil and racism in Virginia’s top offices and the ever-expanding 2020 presidential candidate field, she joins me on the show today to dig into the news.
