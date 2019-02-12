When Rep. Mike Levin (D-CA-49) joined
Congress, he got to replace climate change denier Rep. Darrell Issa who had
occupied the seat for years. As an early supporter of the Green New Deal and a
member of the new House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis, Rep. Levin
joins me on the show today to talk about the latest initiatives and more
happening on Capitol Hill.
Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram!
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Tuesday, February 12, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
When Rep. Mike Levin (D-CA-49) joined
Congress, he got to replace climate change denier Rep. Darrell Issa who had
occupied the seat for years. As an early supporter of the Green New Deal and a
member of the new House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis, Rep. Levin
joins me on the show today to talk about the latest initiatives and more
happening on Capitol Hill.
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 2:34 PM
|