Tuesday, February 12, 2019

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

When Rep. Mike Levin (D-CA-49) joined Congress, he got to replace climate change denier Rep. Darrell Issa who had occupied the seat for years. As an early supporter of the Green New Deal and a member of the new House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis, Rep. Levin joins me on the show today to talk about the latest initiatives and more happening on Capitol Hill.  

Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 2:34 PM



