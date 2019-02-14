Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Thursday, February 14, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at the new HuffPost Personal and Co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at HuffPost.
An ambitious high-speed rail project in California has fallen off track, but the potential for more high speed rail projects in the US has new energy from the Green New Deal and beyond. Staff writer for Slate’s Moneybox Henry Grabar writes all about the momentum behind high speed rail and how it could grow in the US.
As millions of baby boomers are reaching their golden years, the state of retirement in America is in chaos. A third of Americans having no retirement savings at all, the financial crisis of 2008 put many investments and home values in peril, and Social Security covers only part of the gap. Torrey Little Professor of Sociology, author and Interim Chancellor of UMass Boston, Katherine S. Newman, studied the state of the nation’s workforce to write Downhill from Here: Retirement Insecurity in the Age of Inequality. She joins me to discuss how the country’s retirement crisis affects everyone, across classes and generations.
