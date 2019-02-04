Monday, February 04, 2019

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

Gov. Ralph Northam has apologized for dressing up in blackface in a talent show in 1984 and for the controversial photo in his med school yearbook, but is that enough? He campaigned against bigotry but now faces calls to resign for his actions and judgement. Senior editor at The Atlantic Adam Serwer joins me on the show today to talk all about this developing story.

Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened—Trump’s schedule was leaked to the press, the nation prepares for tomorrow’s State of the Union, and the calls for Gov. Ralph Northam to resign keep growing.  John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.

