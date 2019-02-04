Gov. Ralph Northam has
apologized for dressing up in blackface in a talent show in 1984 and for the
controversial photo in his med school yearbook, but is that enough? He
campaigned against bigotry but now faces calls to resign for his actions and
judgement. Senior editor at The Atlantic Adam Serwer joins me on the show today
to talk all about this developing story.
