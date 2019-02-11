Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Monday, February 11, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
The government shutdown reminded us how many Americans live paycheck to paycheck, highlighting the urgency need to protect people from predatory lending. Instead, the Trump administration has proposed to gut a powerful Consumer Financial Protection Bureau rule designed to protect borrowers from payday lenders. Writing fellow at The American Prospect Kalena Thomhave joins me on the show today to talk all about it.
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened—scandals plague the top rungs of Virginia state government, the Democrats introduced the Green New Deal on Capitol Hill, and negotiations to prevent a government shutdown continue as the Friday deadline approaches. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 2:31 PM
