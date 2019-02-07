Thursday, February 07, 2019

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at the new HuffPost Personal and Co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at HuffPost.

From the elections to the shutdown, many of our listeners haven’t been getting enough sleep. Each year, twenty percent of Americans suffer from sleep disorders. Science journalist and author Henry Nicholls delves into the science of sleep in his new book Sleepyhead: The Neuroscience of a Good Night’s Rest. He joins me on the show today to talk all about sleep disorders and what they illuminate.

Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.

We love your feedback! Take the listener survey.

Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 1:41 PM



Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
 