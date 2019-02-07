skip to main |
Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at the new HuffPost Personal and Co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show
as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making
headlines over at HuffPost.
From the
elections to the shutdown, many of our listeners haven’t been getting enough
sleep. Each year, twenty percent of Americans suffer from sleep disorders.
Science journalist and author Henry Nicholls delves into the science of sleep in his new book Sleepyhead: The Neuroscience of a Good Night’s Rest. He joins me on the show today to talk all about sleep
disorders and what they illuminate.
