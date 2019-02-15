Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Friday, February 15, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Fake news stories spread easily on social media, pushing misinformation and even prompting violence. The new cover story of Mother Jones argues that the impact is far more pervasive—Facebook is also killing real news. CEO of Mother Jones Monika Bauerlein and Editor-in-Chief Clara Jeffrey argue that “Their tools are great at helping you find content but not truth.” Monika Bauerlein joins me on the show today to talk all about it.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with Trump declaring a National Emergency, a judge ruling that Paul Manfort lied to the FBI, and Trump’s medical exam being quietly released. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
