Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Tuesday, February 19, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Fox has a vast influence over the Trump administration because the president both regularly watches the network’s programming and privately seeks advice from its commentators. We hear Fox radiate into Trump’s tweets and policies. Senior fellow at Media Matter for America Matthew Gertz has been writing all about how Sean Hannity and Fox and Friends have been shaping Trump’s strategy, from declaring a national emergency to condemning former FBI director Andrew McCabe. He joins me on the show today to talk all about it.
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, Trump declared a National Emergency then 16 states sued to combat it, and a judge found that former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort lied to the Mueller team. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram!
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
We love your feedback! Take the listener survey.
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 2:18 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|