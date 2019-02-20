Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Wednesday, February 20, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
The Trump administration is reportedly launching a campaign to decriminalize homosexuality around the world, led by the openly gay and ultra-conservative Richard Grenell. A closer look at the effort reveals the true motives behind it have a lot more to do with Islamophobia than equality. LGBTQ editor at ThinkProgress Zack Ford joins me on the show today to talk all about it.
Democratic Socialism is on the rise in America and strengthening the social safety net, such as Medicare for All, has become a rallying cry for politicians. We turn to existing models around the globe as we explore how America can innovate. Investigative reporter and contributor to The Nation Barbara Koeppel writes about the success and popularity of Sweden's welfare state. She joins me on the show today to talk all about it.
From Capitol Hill to the States, immigration has become a defining issue in American life and politics, especially under the Trump administration. Staff writer at Daily Kos Gabe Ortiz joins me on the show today to talk about the latest news on Trump’s undocumented workers, asylum-seekers who are suing, and more.
