Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Thursday, February 21, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at the new HuffPost Personal and Co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at HuffPost.
The 2020 presidential race has just begun, but the social media propaganda has already started in earnest. A new report from Politico analyzed online data and found a coordinated barrage of social media attacks suggesting the involvement of foreign state actors. National correspondent at Politico Natasha Korecki joins me on the show today to talk all about it.
Hate groups and hate crimes increased for the fourth year in a row, according to a new report from the Southern Poverty Law Center. Intelligence Project Director at the Southern Poverty Law Center Heidi Beirich joins me to talk about the state of hate in America.
