Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Friday, February 22, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Special counsel Robert Mueller could soon release his investigation’s report, leading to much speculation about its contents, timing and what could happen next. Meanwhile, Judge Amy Berman Jackson imposed a gag order on Roger Stone in response to his posting a picture of her with cross-hairs on it. Independent journalist reporting on national security issues, Marcy Wheeler, of EmptyWheel joins me on the show today to dig deeper into the these and other new developments in the Mueller investigation and more.
Millennial, veteran, Rhodes Scholar and mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg, recently formed his exploratory committee to run for president. He already made history as the youngest mayor of a city over 100,000 in population, and could make history again as the first openly gay presidential candidate of a major party. He joins me on the show today to talk all about his vision for the nation.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with the Democrats' pushing back on Trump's national emergency, the possible release of the Mueller report and the call for a new election in North Carolina's ninth congressional district. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
Civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson has just finished up the 22nd annual Wall Street Project Economic Summit. He joins me on the show today to talk about his latest work with the Rainbow PUSH Coalition plus more on the top political news.
