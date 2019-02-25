Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Monday, February 25, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened North Carolina will hold a new congressional election, a new accusation of sexual assault against Trump, and congressional opposition to Trump’s call for a National Emergency. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
Listeners will remember the frustration and anger many felt during the Senate confirmation hearings on Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court last fall. Sophie Vershbow took to twitter to voice her feelings, and soon Twitter trolls came after her, her workplace and even her family. She writes about the experience and her determination not to be silenced online for HuffPost Personal. She joins me on the show today to talk all about it.
