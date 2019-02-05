skip to main |
A serial-killer gang
murdering young men across the US has gotten new attention through a
documentary series, but many mysteries remain as to why and how this network
has been drugging, abducting and murdering smart, popular young men around the
country. Journalist Nicole Weisensee Egan writes about the so-called “Smiley Face Murders” in The Daily Beast. She joins me on the
show today to talk all about it.
Healthcare was a
defining issue for the 2018 midterms, helping to bring the Blue Wave across the
nation. As more candidates enter the 2020 presidential race, Medicare for All
will be a key campaign issue yet again. Senior national correspondent at HuffPost
Jonathan Cohn writes about where the
different candidates stand on Medicare for All and what role it could play with
voters. He joins me on the show today to talk all about it.
Since we last spoke
with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened—federal
prosecutors have ordered the Trump Inaugural Committee to hand over documents,
Texas Republicans are pushing bogus claims of voter fraud and the controversy
over Gov. Ralph Northam and his possible resignation continues. Mark returns to
the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
