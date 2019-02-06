skip to main |
Among the guests at the
State of the Union Address last night were two former Trump Golf Course
employees—Victorina Morales and Sandra Diaz—who have been at the center of the
case over how the Trump organization employed and exploited undocumented
workers. Their lawyer, Anibal Romero,
is now representing 25 people who worked at Trump properties. He joins me on the
show today to talk about the latest developments in the legal battle.
Last night, we
witnessed Trump’s State of the Union Address and the rebuttal from Stacey
Abrams. Political strategist and SiriusXM Progress host Joe Sudbay led the channel’s coverage of the speech last night and
has been fact-checking Trump since the speech started. He joins me on the show
today to talk all about it and other top headlines.
From Capitol Hill to
the States, immigration has become a defining issue in American life and
politics, especially under the Trump administration. Staff writer at Daily Kos Gabe Ortiz joins me on the show today to talk about the latest news
from Trump’s lies at the State of the Union to plans for Kristjen Nielsen to
testify before Congress to continued delays in reuniting families separated at
the border.
