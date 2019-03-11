Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Monday, March 11, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened Paul Manafort got 47 months of prison in the first of two sentencings this month, the House passed a comprehensive voting and elections reform bill, and Trump released his budget proposal including $8.6 billion for a border wall. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
White supremacy in America is on the rise, from incidents of propaganda, violence and more, as recent reports from the Anti-Defamation League and Southern Poverty Law Center document. Journalist, author and blogger David Neiwert discusses the growth of right-wing extremists in the country in his new book Alt-America: The Rise of the Radical Right in the Age of Trump. He joins me on the show today to talk about his two decades of research into this disturbing aspect of American society.
Photos of a Florida massage parlor owner Li Yang with a number of notable Republicans recently surfaced, and an investigation into her network reveals ties to Chinese execs and government-linked groups. Mother Jones reporter Dan Friedman, along with reporters David Corn and Daniel Schulman, researched her ties and the surprising connections they expose. He joins me on the show today to talk all about it.
