In the digital age, we
are excited to share and document online, while also wanting to maintain
control of our privacy. As the public tries to cope with these competing
forces, companies have shaped the way we define privacy and the prices we’ll
pay for it. Assistant Professor of Communications at the University of New
Hampshire Nora Draper explores these
issues in her new book The Identity Trade: Selling Privacy and Reputation Online. She joins me on the show to talk all about it.
Since we last spoke
with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, Paul
Manafort faced one of two sentencings, Daylight Savings Time arrived and House
Speaker Nancy Pelosi said impeaching Trump is not worth it. Mark returns to the
show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
