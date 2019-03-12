Tuesday, March 12, 2019

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

In the digital age, we are excited to share and document online, while also wanting to maintain control of our privacy. As the public tries to cope with these competing forces, companies have shaped the way we define privacy and the prices we’ll pay for it. Assistant Professor of Communications at the University of New Hampshire Nora Draper explores these issues in her new book The Identity Trade: Selling Privacy and Reputation Online. She joins me on the show to talk all about it.

Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, Paul Manafort faced one of two sentencings, Daylight Savings Time arrived and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said impeaching Trump is not worth it. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.

