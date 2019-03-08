Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Friday, March 08, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Wednesday that Facebook would be “pivoting to privacy,” but what does that mean in practice? Robertson Professor of Media Studies at the University of Virginia Siva Vaidhyanathan argues in The Guardian that this move is not about protecting consumers, but rather about defeating other companies and consolidating global power. He joins me on the show to talk all about the social media company’s strategy.
Americans are consuming more and more stuff, and while we’re also better about recycling, less of that material is actually getting recycled. Staff writer at The Atlantic Alana Semuels writes about how as recycling gone from profitable to costly, and we’re throwing away even more trash. She joins me on the show today to talk all about recycling.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with Paul Manafort’s sentencing, the passage of the Anti-Hate Resolution, and the DNC’s refusal to host a presidential debate with Fox News. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
