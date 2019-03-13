Today, Rep. David
Cicilline (D-RI) and Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR) are introducing the Equality Act,
a federal bill that would modify existing civil rights legislation to ban
discrimination against lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people. A version
of it was first introduced in 1974, and momentum continues to build. Rep. David Cicilline joins me on the
show today to talk all about introducing the act.
Today, former Trump
campaign manager Paul Manafort was sentenced for the second time this month,
and will now serve seven and a half years in jail. Moments after Judge Amy
Berman Jackson set down her sentence, the Manhattan District Attorney indicted
Mueller on 16 new counts. Independent journalist reporting on national security
issues, Marcy Wheeler, of EmptyWheel
joins me on the show today to dig deeper into Manafort’s sentencing and other
new developments in the Mueller investigation and more.
Social justice
activist, equality advocate, writer and producer Danielle Moodie-Mills tackles the big issues on her show “Woke AF” every Sunday from 10am to 1pm
EST on SiriusXM Progress. As we grapple with the latest news on Paul Manafort’s
sentencing, the introduction of the Equality Act, and the college admissions
scandal. She joins me on the show today to dig into the news.
