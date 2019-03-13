Wednesday, March 13, 2019

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

Today, Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) and Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR) are introducing the Equality Act, a federal bill that would modify existing civil rights legislation to ban discrimination against lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people. A version of it was first introduced in 1974, and momentum continues to build. Rep. David Cicilline joins me on the show today to talk all about introducing the act.

Today, former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort was sentenced for the second time this month, and will now serve seven and a half years in jail. Moments after Judge Amy Berman Jackson set down her sentence, the Manhattan District Attorney indicted Mueller on 16 new counts. Independent journalist reporting on national security issues, Marcy Wheeler, of EmptyWheel joins me on the show today to dig deeper into Manafort’s sentencing and other new developments in the Mueller investigation and more.
Social justice activist, equality advocate, writer and producer Danielle Moodie-Mills tackles the big issues on her show “Woke AF” every Sunday from 10am to 1pm EST on SiriusXM Progress. As we grapple with the latest news on Paul Manafort’s sentencing, the introduction of the Equality Act, and the college admissions scandal. She joins me on the show today to dig into the news.

 Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram

Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.

Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 2:43 PM



Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
 