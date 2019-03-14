Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Thursday, March 14, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at the new HuffPost Personal and Co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at HuffPost.
Newly-unearthed recordings of Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s appearances on a radio show have exposed his history of misogynistic, racist and homophobic remarks. He has been trying to defend himself as advertisers boycott the show. Researcher at Media Matters Madeline Peltz who discovered and published the recordings joins me on the show today to talk all about it.
Journalist, TV personality, and documentary filmmaker Clay Cane is also the host of SiriusXM Urban View’s Clay Cane Show (12pmET – 1pmET Monday to Friday on Channel 126). He is also the author of Live Through This: Surviving the Intersections of Sexuality, God, and Race. He joins me on the show today to talk all about his show, his book and more.
