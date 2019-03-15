Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Friday, March 15, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Today the Supreme Court considers six different cases involving critically important LGBTQ issues and may announce on Monday whether the court will hear one or more of them next term. Chief Counsel of Freedom for All Americans Jon Davidson joins me on the show today to talk all about the latest in the fight for civil rights.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with the Senate rebuking Trump’s national emergency declaration, Paul Manafort’s sentencing and new indictments, and the horrific shooting in New Zealand. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture. Eleanor welcome back to the show!
Terrorist shootings at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, killed 49 people today. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described it as “an extraordinary and unprecedented act of violence.” Dean Obeidallah, comedian, lawyer and host of The Dean Obeidallah Show here on SiriusXM Progress joins me on the show today to talk all about it.
