On Friday, a
28-year-old white supremacist killed 49 and injured 20 in two New Zealand
mosques. As the killer’s manifesto circulates and we learn more about his
online habits, insights into hate online and speculation about his motives and
audience have grown. Research associate and reporter at Right Wing Watch Jared Holt joins me on the show today
to talk all about it.
