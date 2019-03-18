Monday, March 18, 2019

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

On Friday, a 28-year-old white supremacist killed 49 and injured 20 in two New Zealand mosques. As the killer’s manifesto circulates and we learn more about his online habits, insights into hate online and speculation about his motives and audience have grown. Research associate and reporter at Right Wing Watch Jared Holt joins me on the show today to talk all about it.

Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened from the horrific terrorist attack on two mosques in New Zealand to the second sentencing of Paul Manafort to investigations into the Boeing 737 crashes to new candidates joining the 2020 race.  John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.

