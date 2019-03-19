Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Tuesday, March 19, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Trade and technology drive change in our society and economy, and now white collar, service sector and professional jobs are feeling the effects. Professor of International Economics and Editor-in-Chief of the economic policy portal VoxEU.org, Richard Baldwin, writes about this transition, its impact on employment and how to prepare the modern workplace for it. He joins me on the show to talk all about his new book The Globotics Upheaval: Globalization, Robotics, and the Future of Work.
As a court ruling about a defamation suit from a former Apprentice contestant and new investigations from the New York State Attorney General ramp up, the pressure on Trump and his associates keeps growing. Washington Post reporter covering the Trump family and their business interests David Farenthold joins me on the show today to talk all about the latest developments.
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, the Supreme Court ruled in ICE detention of unauthorized immigrants, a judge ruled that Sandy Hook victims can sue gun makers, and attacks on Roe v. Wade are coming from Trump's lower courts. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
