Wednesday, March 27, 2019

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

On Monday, the Department of Justice announced its intentions to throw out the entire Affordable Care Act. This latest attack on Obamacare could affect protections for people with pre-existing conditions, tax credits for lower- and middle-class insurance buyers, and expanded state Medicaid programs for the poor. Senior national correspondent at HuffPost Jonathan Cohn writes about the attacks and what it means for healthcare. He joins me on the show today to talk all about it.

The National Rifle Association is under fire like never before as the gun group faces growing scrutiny of its finances, political activity and ties with Russian operatives. National Affairs Editor at Mother JonesMark Follman details the state of the organization and joins me on the show to talk all about it.

Social justice activist, equality advocate, writer and producer Danielle Moodie-Mills tackles the big issues on her show “Woke AF” every Sunday from 10am to 1pm EST on SiriusXM Progress. As we grapple with the latest news on the Mueller investigation, attacks on the Affordable Care Act and New Zealand gun law reforms, she joins me on the show today to dig into the news.

