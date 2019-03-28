Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Thursday, March 28, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at the new HuffPost Personal and Co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at HuffPost.
The Republican Party has been able to balance losing support among young people by remaining popular among older people. However, the party's growing reliance on seniors poses challenges when Republican policies attack the very programs these voters rely on. New York Magazine political writer Eric Levitz joins me on the show today to discuss his article “The Republican Party Has an Older Voters Party.”
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps.
