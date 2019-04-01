Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Monday, April 01, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Last September, Governor Andrew Cuomo promised to end cash bail “once and for all,” a move that would unite New York with other bail reform states like New Jersey and California. Now, the Democrat-led legislature is poised to make bail reform and a slate of other criminal justice reforms happen. New York State Organizer for Just Leadership USA, Katie Schaffer, joins me today to talk all about the bail reform movement and more.
In 1963, four little girls--Addie Mae Collins, Cynthia Wesley Carole Robertson and Carol Denise McNair--were killed in one of the most notorious bombings of the civil rights era. The KKK bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham left an impression on a young Doug Jones, who years later would prosecute and help convict the last two living bombers. Senator Jones writes about the events and cases in the new book Bending Toward Justice: The Birmingham Church Bombing That Changed The Course of Civil Rights. He joins me on the show to talk all about it.
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened—calls for the release of the Mueller report have intensified, Trump is threatening to close the Mexico-America border and security clearances for at least 25 individuals have been called into question. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
