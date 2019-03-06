Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Wednesday, March 06, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
From Capitol Hill to the States, immigration has become a defining issue in American life and politics, especially under the Trump administration. Staff writer at Daily Kos Gabe Ortiz joins me on the show today to talk about the latest immigration news on the congressional and senate hearings with Health and Homeland Security leadership, family separation and more.
For the second time in a month, Rep. Ilhan Omar has stumbled into a controversy over anti-Semitism and Israel, and reactions are coming from all corners of the internet and Capitol Hill. While many are calling out her language, her questioning of the role of Israel in American politics has sparked discussion. Senior business and economics correspondent for Slate Jordan Weissmann joins me on the show today to talk all about it.
Writer and performer Jacob Tobia's new memoir Sissy: A Coming-of-Gender Story tells the story of gender identity that refused to be contained within the cisgender masculinity/feminine binary. They joins me on the show today to talk all about the story across the gender rainbow.
