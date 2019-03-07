Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Thursday, March 07, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at the new HuffPost Personal and Co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at HuffPost.
This week, the Democratic National Committee decided not to host a debate with Fox News. This seems like a logical choice given the network’s orientation and history, and yet, Democrats have come under fire with criticism. Eric Boehlert writes about the conflicts in Daily Kos, and joins me on the show today to talk all about it.
In February, Presidents of the Bishops’ Conference from all over the world met in the Vatican with the Pope to discuss “the protection of minors in the Church” as the church leadership tries to publicly reckon with scandal, but a new book illustrates a much larger culture of secrecy. French writer and researcher Frédéric Martel exposes the Roman Catholic Church today in his new book In the Closet of the Vatican: Power, Homosexuality, Hypocrisy. He interviewed 1,500 people including 41 cardinals, 52 bishops and monsignori, 45 apostolic nuncios and foreign ambassadors, 11 Swiss Guards and over 200 Catholic priests and seminarians from the Vatican and 30 countries. He joins me on the show today to talk all about the cover ups and hypocrisies in the church, and why he calls the Vatican one of the world’s largest gay communities.
