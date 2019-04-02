Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Tuesday, April 02, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
A White House whistle blower revealed that at least 25 White House officials were granted security clearances despite objections raised by career officials. This raises new concerns about security procedures in the Trump White House, which the House Oversight Committee is working to investigate. Former White House Cabinet Secretary, Former Deputy Secretary and current senior fellow at the Miller Center Chris Lu joins me on the show today to talk all about security clearance concerns.
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from the Supreme Court weighing in on death penalty-related cases to the Equality Act’s congressional hearing. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
