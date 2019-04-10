Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Wednesday, April 10, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Since we last spoke with Salon contributing writer and the force behind Digby’s Hullabaloo Heather “Digby” Parton, more chaos has happened both inside and outside of the Trump administration, from the Department of Homeland Security purge to Attorney General William Barr’s testimony. Heather “Digby” Parton returns to the show to talk all about it.
More than 38,000 people die every year from gun violence, and more Americans have died of domestic gun violence in the past 50 years than in all of the wars in American history. After the Orlando Pulse shooting, Igor Volsky dove into the gun reform debate and founded Guns Down America to call for bold change targeting politicians, gun manufacturers and more. His new book GUNS DOWN: How to Defeat the NRA and Build a Safer Future with Fewer Guns brings together his own experience at firearms institute, interviews with gun owners, stories of mass shootings, and a raft of statistics to expose the America’s gun crisis. He joins me on the show today to talk all about guns and reform efforts.
As Trump purges the Department of Homeland Security, Attorney General William Barr testifies, and female presidential candidates receive different coverage from their male counterparts, the way the press tells the story and points out the lies must be scrutinized. Media critic and Daily Kos contributor Eric Boehlert joins me on the show to talk all about it.
