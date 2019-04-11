Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Thursday, April 11, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at the new HuffPost Personal and Co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at HuffPost.
While the House Ways and Means committee’s request for the release of Trump’s tax returns languishes, New York State may provide a new way to get them. New York State Senator Brad Hoylman is sponsoring a bill that could force the release of Trump’s state tax returns. He joins me on the show to talk about this new legislation.
Author and sportswriter Rick Reilly interviewed dozens of golf pros, amateurs, developers, partners, opponents, and caddies to write his expose of Trump’s character in Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump. He explores how Trump’s cheating ways on the golf course reveal insights into how he leads the country. He joins me on the show today to talk all about Trump’s golf game, courses, etiquette and his own experience playing golf with him.
