Tuesday, April 09, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
The Texas state senate passed SB17, which bars state licensing agencies from taking action if licensed professionals use their religious beliefs as a justification for discriminating against LGBT people. LGTBQ advocates have called it a “license to discriminate.” President of the Texas Freedom Network Kathy Miller joins me on the show today to talk about the bill and the movement to oppose it.
Entrepreneur and Democratic Party presidential candidate Andrew Yang has focused his campaign on addressing income inequality and America’s economic transformation. His core promise it to implement Universal Basic Income of $1,000 per month for every American adult over the age of 18, paid for by a new tax on the companies benefiting most from automation. He joins me on the show today to talk all about his campaign.
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from Trump purging the Department of Homeland Security leadership, Attorney General William Barr testifying before Congress, and the Supreme Court refusing to block the Trump administration’s ban on bump stocks. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
