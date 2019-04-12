skip to main |
Trump rallied to build
his wall and even shutdown the government based on the proliferation of
criminals coming over the border, but newly shared government data reveals just
how exaggerated his claims have been. An analysis from Noah Lanard of Mother Jones
reveals that Customs and Border Protection not only found far fewer criminals
at the southern border, but in fact arrested proportionally more entering
through the northern border and other means. He joins me on the show today to
debunk the misinformation.
This sure has been
another crazy week in politics what with Attorney General William Barr’s
testimony, Trump’s denial of knowledge about WikiLeaks, and Trump’s telling
asylum seekers that the “country is full.” Joining me today to help us
wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington
correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House
and writes about politics and culture. Eleanor welcome back to the show!
The Trump
administration has so far refused to comply with the House Ways and Means
Committee request for Trump’s tax returns. Investigative reporter and author David Cay Johnston argues that “The law
is clear, and it leaves no wiggle room. The consequences for breaking it
include removal from public office and up to five years in prison.” He writes
about it in The Daily Beast and joins
me on the show to talk all about it.
