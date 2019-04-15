Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Monday, April 15, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has gained national attention, but Fox News might be more obsessed with her than any other entity. Researcher at Media Matters Courtney Hagle documented six weeks of Fox coverage of Rep. Ocasio-Cortez and found that the network mentioned her at least 3,181 times. Courtney Hagle joins me on the show today to talk all about Fox News’ coverage.
Twenty years since the publication of her groundbreaking young adult novel about sexual assault Speak, New York Times bestselling author Laurie Halse Anderson returns with Shout: The True Story of a Survivor Who Refused to be Silenced. In this powerful and searing book of free verse, Anderson tells the story she’s never shared publicly before: what happened to her as a teenager, the path to recovery she built herself, and how she turned her pain into art that would go on to help millions of readers the world over. She joins me on the show to talk all about it.
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened—Southbend Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg officially entered the presidential race, Trump stoked islamophobia in his Tweets against Rep. Ilhan Oman and Tax Day reverberates around the nation. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
