skip to main |
skip to sidebar
Eighteen months after
Hurricane Maria, Puerto Rico is still recovering from the devastation, but
disaster relief aid remains mired in political battles as Trump spreads
misinformation about the US’s assistance to the island. A new bill to give
Puerto Rico statehood could change that story. Rep. Darren Soto of Florida introduced H.R.1965 Puerto Rico Admission Act of 2019 to give full
rights and representation to over 3.2 million people in the US territory. He
joins me on the show today to talk all about it.
Author & Founder and
Executive Director of the Matilda Joslyn Gage Center for Social Justice
Dialogue, Sally Roesch Wagner, has been
a leader in women’s studies for decades ever since she was awarded one of the
first doctorates in the country for work in the field. She joins me on the show
today to talk about her new book The Women's Suffrage Movement, an intersectional anthology of works by the known and
unknown women that shaped and established the suffrage movement.
From Capitol Hill to
the States, immigration has become a defining issue in American life and
politics, especially under the Trump administration. Staff writer at Daily Kos Gabe Ortiz joins me on the show today to talk about
the latest immigration news on Trump’s latest calls to close the border, his
calls to cut U.S. aid to El Salvador, Honduras, and Guatemala, and the 2020
presidential candidates’ immigration policies.
Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram!
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
|