Wednesday, April 03, 2019

Eighteen months after Hurricane Maria, Puerto Rico is still recovering from the devastation, but disaster relief aid remains mired in political battles as Trump spreads misinformation about the US’s assistance to the island. A new bill to give Puerto Rico statehood could change that story. Rep. Darren Soto of Florida introduced H.R.1965 Puerto Rico Admission Act of 2019 to give full rights and representation to over 3.2 million people in the US territory. He joins me on the show today to talk all about it.

 Author & Founder and Executive Director of the Matilda Joslyn Gage Center for Social Justice Dialogue, Sally Roesch Wagner, has been a leader in women’s studies for decades ever since she was awarded one of the first doctorates in the country for work in the field. She joins me on the show today to talk about her new book The Women's Suffrage Movement, an intersectional anthology of works by the known and unknown women that shaped and established the suffrage movement.
From Capitol Hill to the States, immigration has become a defining issue in American life and politics, especially under the Trump administration. Staff writer at Daily Kos Gabe Ortiz joins me on the show today to talk about the latest immigration news on Trump’s latest calls to close the border, his calls to cut U.S. aid to El Salvador, Honduras, and Guatemala, and the 2020 presidential candidates’ immigration policies.

