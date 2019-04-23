Tuesday, April 23, 2019

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

How will digital technology transform politics and society? Author, speaker and barrister Jamie Susskind writes about the shifts our technological and political systems are experiencing and how society will need to respond in his new book Future Politics: Living Together in a World Transformed by Tech. He joins me on the show today to talk all about these new changes and power dynamics. 

Since we last spoke with MarkJoseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened—Attorney General William Barr released a redacted version of the Mueller report, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments on adding the citizenship question to the 2020 Census and the Supreme Court will take up a new LGBTQ employment discrimination case. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.

Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram

Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.

We love your feedback! Take the listener survey.

Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 2:43 PM



Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
 