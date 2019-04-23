How will digital technology
transform politics and society? Author, speaker and barrister Jamie Susskind writes about the shifts
our technological and political systems are experiencing and how society will
need to respond in his new book Future Politics: Living Together in a World Transformed by Tech. He joins me on the show today to talk all
about these new changes and power dynamics.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
|