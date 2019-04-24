Democratic Party leaders,
presidential candidates and voters are debating whether or not to impeach Trump,
but is that the right question to ask? Co-editor of The American Prospect, author and professor at Brandeis University Robert Kuttner argues that investigations and impeachment can both be pursued in fruitful ways. He joins me on the show today
to talk all about it.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
|