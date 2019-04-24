Wednesday, April 24, 2019

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

Democratic Party leaders, presidential candidates and voters are debating whether or not to impeach Trump, but is that the right question to ask? Co-editor of The American Prospect, author and professor at Brandeis University Robert Kuttner argues that investigations and impeachment can both be pursued in fruitful ways. He joins me on the show today to talk all about it.

Social justice activist, equality advocate, writer and producer Danielle Moodie-Mills tackles the big issues on her show “Woke AF” every Sunday from 10am to 1pm EST on SiriusXM Progress. As we grapple with the latest stories on Trump and his associates defying subpoenas, Sen. Warren’s college funding policy proposal and the suicide of bullying victim Nigel Shelby, she joins me on the show today to dig into the news.

