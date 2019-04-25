Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Thursday, April 25, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at the new HuffPost Personal and Co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at HuffPost.
Actor Alan Cumming and artist Grant Shaffer bring to life the imagined secret identities of two dogs in their new children’s book, Honey & Leon Take the High Road, a story full of hilarious, sassy dialogue and wild escapades. Cumming has also been performing on stages around the country including his one-man show Alan Cumming: Legal Immigrant, and Daddy. Listeners will also know him as the star of CBS’s “Instinct” (Season 2 starting in June), a regular on “The Good Wife,” playing Eli Gold for several seasons and the host for “Masterpiece Theatre” from 2008 to 2014. He joins me on the show today to talk about art, activism and more.
Police arrest around 14 million people annually in the US, 65 million people have a criminal record, and state and federal prisons and jails hold 2.3 million people with more on probation and parole. Berkley professor and authority on criminal justice Tony Platt traces America’s disturbing history of punishment and social control in his new book Beyond These Walls: Rethinking Crime and Punishment in the United States. He joins me on the show today to challenge the way we think about how and why millions of people are tracked, arrested, incarcerated, catalogued, and regulated in the United States.
