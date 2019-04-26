Friday, April 26, 2019

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127


This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with Trump and his associates defying congressional subpoenas, Joe Biden jumping into the 2020 race and a congressional investigation into pharmaceutical drug prices gone haywire.  Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture. 

Ever since the Democrats took the House, committees have begun ramping up investigations to hold Trump and his associates accountable. The White House pushes back against subpoenas while the calls for impeachment are getting louder. We’re eager to check in with Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin, who is a member of the House Oversight and House Judiciary committees, and also a constitutional law professor. He joins me on the show today to talk all about the latest in investigating Trump and more.

Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram

Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.

We love your feedback! Take the listener survey.

Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 1:55 PM



Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
 