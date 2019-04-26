skip to main |
This sure has been
another crazy week in politics what with Trump and his associates defying
congressional subpoenas, Joe Biden jumping into the 2020 race and a
congressional investigation into pharmaceutical drug prices gone haywire. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week
in politics is Eleanor Clift the
Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and
culture.
Ever since the
Democrats took the House, committees have begun ramping up investigations to
hold Trump and his associates accountable. The White House pushes back against subpoenas
while the calls for impeachment are getting louder. We’re eager to check in
with Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin, who
is a member of the House Oversight and House Judiciary committees, and also a
constitutional law professor. He joins me on the show today to talk all about
the latest in investigating Trump and more.
