Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Monday, April 29, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
A 19-year-old man armed with an AR-15-style gun stormed into the Chabad of Poway synagogue on Passover, yelling anti-Semitic slurs, killing one and wounding three more. Trump and others condemned the hatred behind the attack, but fail to address the White nationalist motives behind the shooting. Legal affairs columnist at The Daily Beast and rabbi, Jay Michaelson, has been covering the tragedy and the responses to it. He joins me on the show today to talk all about it.
As a young woman with a missing leg, Virginia Hall was unlikely to become a legendary World War II spy who played a key role in liberating France from the Nazis. Journalist Sonia Purnell details this fascinating tale in A Woman of No Importance: The Untold Story of the American Spy Who Helped Win World War II. Purnell joins me on the show today to share this story of heroism, spycraft, resistance and triumph.
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened the deadly shooting at the Poway Synagogue, continued calls for impeachment and Trump’s Wisconsin rally. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
