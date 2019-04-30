Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Tuesday, April 30, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
The NRA’s annual meeting kicked off with controversy when the organization filed updated civil complaints against the group’s president Oliver North. Meanwhile, the New York State Attorney General is now investigating the NRA. Political reporter for The Daily Beast Betsy Woodruff joins me on the show today to talk about the latest developments and what it could mean for the NRA’s future.
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, a victory for the right to choose in Kansas, a lawsuit to prevent the release of Trump’s financial records and better voter protections in Texas. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
