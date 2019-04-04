Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Thursday, April 04, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at the new HuffPost Personal and Co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at HuffPost.
Memes helped elect Donald Trump, and now well-funded conservative groups are using them to proselytize. Mother Jones reporter Stephanie Mencimer takes a deeper look at the power of memes on the right and the efforts to make them even more popular. She joins me on the show today to talk all about it.
In his new book If We Can Keep It: How the Republic Collapsed and How it Might Be Saved, Daily Beast columnist and New York Times contributing opinion writer Michael Tomasky explores why American politics has fallen into a state of horrible dysfunction. He offer a game-changing account of the deep roots of political polarization in America, including an audacious fourteen-point agenda for how to fix it.
