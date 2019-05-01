Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Wednesday, May 01, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
From Capitol Hill to the States, immigration has become a defining issue in American life and politics, especially under the Trump administration. Staff writer at Daily Kos Gabe Ortiz joins me on the show today to talk about the latest immigration news on Trump’s new restrictions on asylum seekers, the latest in family separation and reunification and more news on the Trump Organization’s employment of undocumented workers.
Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders made his mark with his 2016 presidential campaign, and the movement which transformed into the nationwide Our Revolution grassroots organization. He joins me on the show today to talk about his 2020 presidential campaign.
