Friday, April 05, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Since we last caught up with author and contributor to The Bulwark Molly Jong-Fast at the annual American Conservative Union’s CPAC conference, she’s been writing about the pro-life Unplanned movie, former FBI Director James Comey’s social media presence and the prospects of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio running for president. She joins me to talk about these stories and more of the latest news.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with the Democrats subpoenaing Trump’s tax records, new reactions to the Mueller report and Attorney General Barr’s summary and the reauthorization of the Violence Against Woman Act passing the House. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
