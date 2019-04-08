Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Monday, April 08, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
The Trump administration's ban on transgender people in the military goes into effect on Friday, and the Armed Services will begin discharging transgender service members. Activists are continuing to speak out against the policy, which has been denounced by former military leaders, elected officials, the American Medical Association and more. Army veteran and press secretary for the Human Rights Campaign Charlotte Clymer spoke out about the ban’s effects in a commentary on CBS. She joins me today to talk all about it.
Entrepreneur and former Maryland Congressman John Delaney was the first Democratic Party candidate to declare plans to run for 2020. Since then, he’s been campaigning on the message “Focus on the Future” around Iowa and the nation, and now he joins me here in New York City to talk all about his candidacy.
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened—Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirtjen Nielsen resigned, the House Ways and Means Committee is demanding Trump’s tax returns from the IRS and the 2020 candidates are putting forth more policy proposals. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
