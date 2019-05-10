Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Friday, May 10, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Senate Intelligence Committee chair Sen. Richard Burr baffled many when he subpoenaed Donald Trump Jr. this week to testify about the Russia investigation, especially after Senate leader Mitch McConnell said “case closed.” Salon contributing writer and the force behind Digby’s Hullabaloo Heather “Digby” Parton returns to the show to talk all about this curious subpoena.
Anuradha Bhagwati left an Ivy League graduate program to join the Marines—the fiercest, most violent, most masculine branch of the military—an unlikely place for a bisexual woman of color. She went on to become an officer, while also contending with “the daily humiliations women had to suffer through in order to wear the uniform.” She went on to found the Service Women’s Action Network (SWAN), which brought national attention to sexual violence in the military and helped repeal the ban on women in combat. She joins me on the show today to talk about her new book Unbecoming: A Memoir of Disobedience.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with the House Judiciary Committee voting to hold William Barr in contempt, Georgia and Alabama’s bills restricting reproductive rights, and revelations about Trump’s 1980s and 1990s tax records. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
