Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Thursday, May 09, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at the new HuffPost Personal and Co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at HuffPost.
GOP lawmakers continue to attack reproductive rights with this week’s criminalization of abortion with the “Heartbeat Bill” in Georgia to a bill moving through the Alabama legislature that could become the most restrictive abortion bill in the country. We turn to the comedy-driven reproductive rights organization Lady Parts Justice League for the latest in pro-choice information and activism around the country. Political comedian and Lady Parts Justice League founder Lizz Winstead joins me on the show today to talk about the latest laws, the Lady Parts Justice League’s tour and more.
Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram!
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
We love your feedback! Take the listener survey.
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 2:49 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|