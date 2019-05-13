Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Monday, May 13, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
From Azerbaijan to Indonesia, Kazakhstan to the Republic of Congo, allegedly corrupt foreign officials have parked their money in Trump buildings time and again. Reporter for ThinkProgress Casey Michel followed the dollars and wrote about the money and connections. He joins me on the show today to talk all about it.
Trump campaigned on revamping trade with China, but as tariffs escalate, a trade war could be brewing. Washington Post opinion writer and author of the book An Uncivil War: Taking Back our Democracy in an Age of Trumpian Disinformation and Thunderdome Politics, Greg Sargent delves into Trump’s lie about China trade policy and how he is staking his reelection on it. He joins me on the show today to talk all about it and more of the latest news.
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened—the House Judiciary Committee voted to hold William Barr in contempt, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Sanders unveiled a plan to revive postal banking and Georgia and Alabama legislatures are working to rollback reproductive rights. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
