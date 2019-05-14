Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
From Congress to the courts, people keep treating Trump like a “normal” president. Executive editor at Above the Law Elie Mystal, argues in his latest The Nation article that it’s time to stop. He joins me on the show today to talk all about pushing back against Trump and his minions’ criminal activities from the courts down to the grassroots.
Professor and primatologist Frans de Waal has spent four decades at the forefront of animal research. In his latest book MAMA’S LAST HUG: Animal Emotions and What They Tell Us about Ourselves, de Waal discusses facial expressions, the emotions behind human politics, the illusion of free will and much more. He joins me on the show today to explore the rich emotional lives animals have.
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from Alabama legislators weighing a law that would severely restrict reproductive rights, the Supreme Court overruling a 40-year precedent in Franchise Tax Board of California v. Hyatt and Attorney General William Barr is investigating the origins of the Russia investigation. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram!
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
We love your feedback! Take the listener survey.
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 3:08 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|