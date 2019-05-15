Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
From Capitol Hill to the States, immigration has become a defining issue in American life and politics, especially under the Trump administration. Staff writer at Daily Kos Gabe Ortiz joins me on the show today to talk about the latest immigration news on the Department of Homeland Security plan to arrest mass number of families in cities around the country, Trump’s attempt to use Department of Defense funding for his wall, and more.
Senator Cory Booker has been a force in the Democratic Party as the junior senator of New Jersey and a passionate voice on the House Judiciary and other committees. He is a co-sponsor of the Equality Act, which goes to a vote in the House on Friday. In his campaign for the Democratic Party nomination he recently set himself apart with his detailed gun violence prevention proposal. He joins me on the show today to talk all about his campaign and the latest from Capitol Hill.
