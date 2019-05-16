Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at the new HuffPost Personal and Co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at HuffPost.
American reproductive rights are under attack. According to Planned Parenthood, there are 290 anti-abortion laws are pending in 45 states that directly restrict the right to safe, legal abortion. President of Planned Parenthood Dr. Leana Wen joins me on the show today to talk about the latest laws passed in Georgia and Alabama, the attacks on Roe v. Wade and more.
By 1935, Hitler had suppressed all internal opposition and established himself as Germany’s unchallenged dictator, but many Americans remained largely indifferent as he turned his dangerous ambitions abroad. Author and journalist Peter Duffy tells the story of one New Yorker who stood up to the regime in the new book The Agitator: William Bailey and the First American Uprising against Nazism. He joins me on the show today to talk about Bailey’s heroism and how it helped push back against fascism.
